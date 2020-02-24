29 days of Reggae Fun in Jamaica

by Sachin Murdeshwar

February begins with the island of Jamaica intensifying its high consumption of Reggae music. If you are fond of reggae music, then you’ll love traveling to Jamaica in February. February is celebrated as Reggae Month in Jamaica. This is a wonderful time to be in this tropical paradise to experience their rich musical history and celebrate love.

Reggae music has been more and more embraced and recognized by many sectors and global leaders across the world as a key economic drive for Jamaica’s growth. This year Reggae Month celebrates its thirteenth staging under the theme ‘Ketch de riddim’ (catch the rhythm) with numerous events slated for February.

What began as a birthday celebration has grown into the annual Reggae Month festivities that take place throughout the island each February. There are a plethora of events and activities on show right across Jamaica highlighting the country’s musical history and heritage. The amazing schedule of events aims to showcase the Jamaican Reggae heritage along with the island’s magnificent beauty. Additionally, the birthdays of two of Jamaica’s and Reggae Music’s late icons are commemorated during the month of February: The late Dennis Brown also known as the ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’, is celebrated on February 1, while the late Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley, the renowned ‘King of Reggae’ is celebrated on February 6. Continuing the soulful legacy, the week-long festivities features a taste of authentic Jamaican culture, through energetic Music and Live Performances, delectable Caribbean Food, Creative Art Expressions and much more. In the honour of Bob Marley Birthday Bash, top International artists, recognized worldly, for their rhythms of pulsating reggae music, charm the island’s vibe, which undoubtedly have their roots in Jamaica.

Some of the signature celebrations on the Reggae Month Calendar include: Reggae Open University lectures and workshops, Reggae Wednesdays, The Reggae Icons Concert, JARIA Honour Awards in Kingston, Grounation Series every Sunday at The Institute of Jamaica and The Jamaica Music Conference.

Music fans from across the globe flock to Kingston for Reggae Month’s jam-packed calendar of events, concerts, lectures, and special activities.